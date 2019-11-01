Football Friday Nite Week 10: Preview

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This is it! The last week of the regular high school football season.

Here’s what’s on tap for the final week before playoffs on Football Friday Nite. Find our cameras at:

Jonathan Alder at London
Fairbanks at West Jefferson
Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington
Centennial at Whetstone
Olentangy Orange at Westerville South
Northland at Beechcroft
Gahanna Lincoln at Pickerington North
Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll
Westerville Central at Olentangy
Thomas Worthington at Olentangy Berlin
Johnstown-Monroe at Heath
Licking Heights at Licking Valley

Then come back later this evening to see how your team did.

