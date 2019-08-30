Live Now
Football Friday Nite: Week 1 preview

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — The end of August is here, which means Football Friday Nite is back!

Football Friday Nite cameras will be at the following games:

  • Pickerington North at Olentangy Liberty
  • Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes
  • Grove City at Hilliard Davidson
  • Olentangy at Hilliard Darby
  • Elder at Gahanna
  • Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg
  • Mifflin at Walnut Ridge
  • Harvest Prep at Eastmoor
  • Westerville South at New Albany
  • Big Walnut at Johnstown
  • Thomas Worthington at Canal Winchester
  • Bishop Watterson at Lancaster

Check back here after the games for highlights and scores.

