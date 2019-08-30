Football Friday Nite: Week 1 preview

(WCMH) — The end of August is here, which means Football Friday Nite is back!

Football Friday Nite cameras will be at the following games:

Pickerington North at Olentangy Liberty

Buckeye Valley at Delaware Hayes

Grove City at Hilliard Davidson

Olentangy at Hilliard Darby

Elder at Gahanna

Upper Arlington at Reynoldsburg

Mifflin at Walnut Ridge

Harvest Prep at Eastmoor

Westerville South at New Albany

Big Walnut at Johnstown

Thomas Worthington at Canal Winchester

Bishop Watterson at Lancaster

Check back here after the games for highlights and scores.