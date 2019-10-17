Football Friday Nite: Top 5 games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week eight of the regular season is here and with that we take a look at the top five games going down on Friday.

By far the biggest game features Pickerington Central at Pickerington North. These two rivals have had two very different seasons so far. The Tigers are 6-1 heading into this game with their only loss coming to Groveport by five points in week three.

“This game is all about the conference all about the community coming together and rallying around both teams and just being a good night of high school football,” Pickerington Central Head Coach Jay Sharrett said.

Pick Central’s offense is averaging 32.4 points a game and is led by quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw and wide receiver/cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. who committed to Notre Dame less than a week ago.

On defense, the Tigers will rely on a pass rush anchored by defensive end Ty Hamilton who’s the only player in the class of 2020 from central Ohio committed to Ohio State.

Pickerington North’s season has not gone as smoothly with starting quarterback Dom Myers going down with a knee injury in week two.

In his place stepped in one of the best players in the country: Jack Sawyer.

“We all know how big this game is for league play, how big it is for the playoffs and how big it is for the town,” Sawyer said. “It’s been a while since we got them and everyone is just a little bit more focused and a little bit more prepared.”

The 6-foot 5-inch, 240 pound defensive end is committed to Ohio State and is ranked as the 3rd best player in the class of 2021. But Sawyer took over as the starting QB in week three and has led the team to a 4-1 record after the Panthers started the season with back-to-back losses. Sawyer’s No. 1 target on offense is wide receiver Chris Scott who has offers from Michigan, Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Although these teams have had different seasons so far, they’re both 2-0 in region play heading into this all-important rivalry game.

Here’s the other four match ups to know this week.

Bishop Hartley at Bishop Waterson

The Hawks are 6-1 heading into this Central Catholic League game while the Eagles are 6-2 with one loss in the CCL.

St. Francis Desales at St. Charles

Another massive game in the CCL pits the 6-1 Stallions against the 5-3 Cardinals.

Dublin-Coffman at Hilliard Davidson

The Wildcats are hoping to avoid their fourth loss of the season, but it won’t be easy against the 6-1 Shamrocks who average 33.6 points a game.

Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy

The No. 1 ranked team in our FFN power ranking looks to keep its undefeated season going when they make the short trip to play the 4-3 Braves who are coming off a 14-point loss to Olentangy Orange.