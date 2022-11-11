COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship.

Below are the regional semifinal games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

  • Pickerington Central vs. Gahanna
  • Upper Arlington vs. New Albany
  • Big Walnut vs. Massillon Washington
  • Sheridan vs. Big Walnut
  • Jackson vs. Watterson
  • East vs. Steubenville
  • Westerville South vs. Lake
  • Perrysburg vs. Liberty