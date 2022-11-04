COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their ques to winning a state championship.
Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN
- Gahanna vs. Bradley
- Cambridge at East
- Hoover at Westerville South
- Davidson at New Albany
- Big Walnut at Watkins Memorial
- London at Watterson
- Liberty at Jerome
- Westerville Central at Upper Arlington
- Marysville at Centerville
- Ready at St. Clairsville
- Hartley at Steubenville
- Pick North at Pick Central