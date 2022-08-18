COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19.

To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more.

You can watch the show live at 7:30 p.m. in the video player above.

FFN Preseason Team

Rasheem Biles, Pickerington Central

Kamari Burns, Gahanna

Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe

Gavin Grover, Olentangy

Jordan Hall, KIPP Columbus

Jonas Mann, Pickerington North

Cole Rhett, Watterson

Nathan Severs, Big Walnut

Garett Stover, Big Walnut

Jacob Winters, Jackson

Jaden Yates, Gahanna

Preseason Poll

Pickerington Central Pickerington North Gahanna Big Walnut Olentangy Upper Arlington Hartley Marysville New Albany Bloom-Carroll