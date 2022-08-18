COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19.
To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more.
FFN Preseason Team
- Rasheem Biles, Pickerington Central
- Kamari Burns, Gahanna
- Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe
- Gavin Grover, Olentangy
- Jordan Hall, KIPP Columbus
- Jonas Mann, Pickerington North
- Cole Rhett, Watterson
- Nathan Severs, Big Walnut
- Garett Stover, Big Walnut
- Jacob Winters, Jackson
- Jaden Yates, Gahanna
Preseason Poll
- Pickerington Central
- Pickerington North
- Gahanna
- Big Walnut
- Olentangy
- Upper Arlington
- Hartley
- Marysville
- New Albany
- Bloom-Carroll