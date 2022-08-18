COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19.

To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more.

FFN Preseason Team

  • Rasheem Biles, Pickerington Central
  • Kamari Burns, Gahanna
  • Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe
  • Gavin Grover, Olentangy
  • Jordan Hall, KIPP Columbus
  • Jonas Mann, Pickerington North
  • Cole Rhett, Watterson
  • Nathan Severs, Big Walnut
  • Garett Stover, Big Walnut
  • Jacob Winters, Jackson
  • Jaden Yates, Gahanna

Preseason Poll

  1. Pickerington Central
  2. Pickerington North
  3. Gahanna
  4. Big Walnut
  5. Olentangy
  6. Upper Arlington
  7. Hartley
  8. Marysville
  9. New Albany
  10. Bloom-Carroll