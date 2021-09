COLUMBUS (WCMH) - Twenty years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, and more than 500 miles from New York City, dozens of firefighters from around the country retraced the steps of fallen first responders.

Friday, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb inside the Huntington Park baseball stadium. Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 flights on the stadium stairs to represent the levels of the World Trade Center.