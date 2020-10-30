Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4 Games

The fourth week of the Ohio high school football playoffs are here and more than a dozen area teams are hoping to keep their championship dreams alive.

Here’s a look at the games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m. Saturday games are also listed below.

Jonathan Alder at St. Francis DeSales

Westerville Central and Pickerington Central

Beechcroft at Walnut Ridge

Springfield at Olentangy Liberty

Olentangy at Massillon Perry

Westerville South at Massillon Washington

Newark Catholic at Trimble

Saturday: