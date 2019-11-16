Football Friday Nite: Playoffs, week 2 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the second week of high school football playoffs, and there are a number of big teams keeping their seasons alive.
Our cameras will be at the following games:
Dublin Jerome at Springfield
Groveport Madison at Olentangy Liberty
Olentangy at Anthony Wayne
Olentangy Orange at Pickerington Central
Dublin Coffman at Whitmer
Jackson at Jonathan Alder
Mechanicsburg at Grandview Heights
Granville at Bishop Hartley
Walnut Ridge at La Salle
Covington at Southeastern
Check back later for scores and highlights.