COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home.
Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
- Beechcroft at Bloom-Carroll
- Canal Winchester at Independence
- Meigs at Harvest Prep
- Marysville at Coffman
- Olentangy at Jerome
- Bradley at Thomas Worthington
- Hayes at Berlin
- Whitmer at Liberty
- Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington
- Washington at South
- Davidson at Grove City
- Dover at DeSales