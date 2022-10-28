COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home.

Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Beechcroft at Bloom-Carroll

Canal Winchester at Independence

Meigs at Harvest Prep

Marysville at Coffman

Olentangy at Jerome

Bradley at Thomas Worthington

Hayes at Berlin

Whitmer at Liberty

Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington

Washington at South

Davidson at Grove City

Dover at DeSales