Football Friday Nite: Playoff Preview

The playoffs are one day away for high school football teams in central Ohio so here’s a look at what games will be on NBC4 tomorrow.

We start with the much anticipated rematch between Pickerington North and Orange. The Panthers beat the Pioneers by 21 points in week three, but Orange will be the home team as the #2 ranked team in Division I, region 3. Orange impressed many with its 10-7 win over #1 Liberty a few weeks ago, and we’ll see if that defense shows up or if Jack Sawyer and the Panthers have success once again against the Pioneers.

That region is anyone’s for the taking. #1 Liberty will host #8 Westerville Central, but the Warhawks are not to be taken lightly. They won seven games this year by a combined 303 points while only losing three games by a combined 20 points. Meanwhile, Liberty’s only loss came by three points to Orange, so we know the Patriots will be ready for Westerville Central.

The next game might have the largest deficit of all four region 3 games. Pickerington Central hosts Reynoldsburg, a team the Tigers beat 40-14 just three weeks ago. Not much has changed for either team so not much is likely to change in the playoffs either. Finally, Groveport enters the playoffs with some concern after the Crusaders lost to New Albany 35-7 last week. They will take on Hilliard Davidson, a team that’s won three straight games entering the playoffs. But one concern for the Wildcats is their offense, which has scored less than 18 points five times this season.

Moving to Division I, region 2 there are two local teams who will have a home game on Friday. #3 Dublin Coffman’s explosive offense will take on a Perrysburg team that’s allowed at least 21 points four times this season. Plus, #4 Dublin Jerome will host Springboro. The Celtics have plenty of momentum having won three games in a row going into week 11.

Keep in mind, no Division II teams have home games so let’s move to Division III, region 11 where #1 Hartley hosts #8 London. The Hawks are flying high after winning another Central Catholic League title thanks to a come-from-behind win over DeSales last Thursday. But London also has a little momentum after almost beating undefeated Alder last week.

Jumping up to Division VI there are a pair of games to keep an eye on. For a second year in a row, Grandview Heights and Paint Valley will play each other in the first week of the playoffs. The Bearcats beat the Bobcats by three points last season so we’ll see if history repeats itself of if Grandview can get revenge. And rounding out the games on NBC4 tomorrow it will be #1 Southeastern hosting #8 Dayton Christian.