Football Friday Nite playoff edition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the playoff edition of Football Friday Nite.
After an exciting regular season finale across central Ohio last week, teams are putting it all on the line this week.
Here are some games to keep an eye on tonight. Come back later for scores and highlights.
D1, R2
Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman
Springboro at Dublin Jerome
Marysville at Springfield
D1, R3
Westerville Central at Olentangy Liberty
Reynoldsburg at Pickerington Central
Pickerington North at Olentangy Orange
Hilliard Davidson at Groveport Madison
D2
Olentangy at Troy
Westerville South at St. John’s Jesuit
Walnut Ridge at Xenia
Canal Winchester at Harrison
St. Francis DeSales at Turpin
D3
London at Hartley
Sheridan at Jonathan Alder
Centennial at Jackson
Zanesville at Granville
D4
Marion-Franklin at Licking Valley
Gallia Academy at Waverly
Bloom-Carroll at Indian Valley
St. Clairsville at John Glenn
D5
Academy at Amanda-Clearcreek
Summit Country Day at West Jefferson
Lutheran East at Pleasant
D6
Dayton Christian at Southeastern
Grandview Heights at Paint Valley
Worthington Christian at Covington
Mechanicsburg at Adena
Crestview at East Knox
D7
Reedsville Eastern at Harvest Prep
Fisher Catholic at Newark Catholic