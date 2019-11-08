Football Friday Nite playoff edition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the playoff edition of Football Friday Nite.

After an exciting regular season finale across central Ohio last week, teams are putting it all on the line this week.

Here are some games to keep an eye on tonight. Come back later for scores and highlights.

D1, R2

Perrysburg at Dublin Coffman

Springboro at Dublin Jerome

Marysville at Springfield

D1, R3

Westerville Central at Olentangy Liberty

Reynoldsburg at Pickerington Central

Pickerington North at Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Davidson at Groveport Madison

D2

Olentangy at Troy

Westerville South at St. John’s Jesuit

Walnut Ridge at Xenia

Canal Winchester at Harrison

St. Francis DeSales at Turpin

D3

London at Hartley

Sheridan at Jonathan Alder

Centennial at Jackson

Zanesville at Granville

D4

Marion-Franklin at Licking Valley

Gallia Academy at Waverly

Bloom-Carroll at Indian Valley

St. Clairsville at John Glenn

D5

Academy at Amanda-Clearcreek

Summit Country Day at West Jefferson

Lutheran East at Pleasant

D6

Dayton Christian at Southeastern

Grandview Heights at Paint Valley

Worthington Christian at Covington

Mechanicsburg at Adena

Crestview at East Knox

D7

Reedsville Eastern at Harvest Prep

Fisher Catholic at Newark Catholic