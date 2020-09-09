Football Friday Nite Player of the Week: Westerville South’s Peter Pedrozo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — So far this 2020 high school football season, Westerville South’s Peter Pedrozo has been lighting up the scoreboard and the Football Friday Night highlight reels – and making it look easy.

But getting to this point and simply taking the field for his senior year has been anything but easy.

“I gotta make up for lost time, you know,” Pedrozo said with a smile.

Last year as a junior, Pedrozo looked poised to lead the Wildcats toward an incredible season; however, in week five, he fractured his collar bone, ending his year on the field. Still, sling and all, you couldn’t get him away from the sidelines cheering on his teammates.

“You know, I tried to just stay in because I was elected team captain, so just try to encourage my backup, keep everyone’s heads, spirits up,” he said.

“He seemed to have a really quick recovery,” Westerville South football coach Matthew Christ said. “He played all of basketball season, I think he led the team in charges so he’s not afraid of contact, which is awesome. He’s tough.”

Pedrozo’s mental toughness would also be tested as the coronavirus pandemic threw his senior year into question.

“I really wanted a season, because, especially last year, getting taken away, if my senior year would have been taken away, that would’ve been a real bummer,” he explained.

Now, two weeks into that senior season, it is clear that Pedrozo is embracing every week, every game, every moment on the field. It’s not hard as a quarterback to have fun with the Wildcats’ spread offense that this season incorporates lots of four-wide receiver sets. In Westerville South’s first two games this year, Pedrozo has tallied 733 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and two wins.

Oh, and add in a rushing touchdown for good measure.

“We have one of the best receiving corps in central Ohio,” Pedrozo said. “We’re a very explosive team on offense. Not many people can keep up with our speed.”

“We’ve really kind of simplified what we are doing on offense so that we are running more of the things that we really believe in on a Friday night,” Christ explained. “At the end of the day, it comes down to execution and I think we are really executing at a really high rate right now.”

“Like I’ll throw a zero-yard pass and our receivers will take it for 20 – it really makes me feel good in the stat sheet!” Pedrozo added with a laugh, but don’t let his modesty fool you. The kid can flat out sling it.

And what he brings to this team is definitely more than what the stat sheet shows.

“When he talks, people listen, and he does it in a positive fashion and guys want to follow him. So from a leadership perspective, he’s been awesome,” Christ said. “Tremendous.”

This week, Westerville South hits the road to face rival Westerville North in a battle of two undefeated teams.