COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio.

One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second round.

“Gahanna has been known to be pretty good but we’ve always been second or third,” said head coach Bruce Ward who enters his ninth season with the Lions. “We need to figure it out. We need to push and I think that’s what we’re trying to stress to them.”

The Lions are led by two of the most talented defenders in Ohio: defensive end Kamari Burns who’s committed to Cincinnati and linebacker Jaden Yates who has an offer from Kentucky and several MAC schools. Running back Diore Hubbard, who also has an offer Kentucky, will lead the Lions offense as Gahanna looks to end a lengthy drought.

“We are expecting states but we have to start with OCC’s,” Yates said. “We haven’t won OCC in 21 years. It’s been a while. That’s just our first goal.”