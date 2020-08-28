Football Friday Night Week 1 results

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The last weekend in August can mean only one thing: high school football season begins.

While the season will look different from past seasons thanks to the pandemic, teams are fired up to take the field.

The athletes have come to understand that there’s no guarantees for games next week or the week after. They are legitimately playing each game like it might be their last.

Friday also marks the first time in school history that Bishop Watterson is playing a football game at the actual school.

The team previously played at the old North High School and at Ohio Dominican for the past couple years, but now they’re opening their new field against their biggest rivals, St. Francis DeSales.

Check out scores below and come back later tonight to watch game highlights above.

