FFN: Regional semifinal games

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, which means it’s time for the regional semifinals. Let’s start in Division I, region 2 where #4 Dublin Jerome will take on #1 Springfield at Marysville Impact Stadium. Meanwhile, #3 Dublin Coffman will play #2 Whitmer at Findlay Donnell Stadium.

On the other side of the bracket in region 3, #1 Liberty and #4 Groveport will square off at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field while #2 Pickerington Central faces #3 Orange at Upper Arlington Marv Morehead Stadium. This will be a rematch between the Patriots and Cruisers who played back in week five with Liberty edging out Groveport 21-14. Meanwhile, this is the first time the Tigers and Pioneers will face each other this season.

In Division II, region 7 #6 Olentangy faces off with undefeated #2 Anthony Wayne in a game the will be a testament to central Ohio football since the Braves have five losses this season compared to the Generals who have none. In region 8, #5 Walnut Ridge will face #1 La Salle at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium and the winner of that game will face the winner of #7 St. Francis DeSales and #3 Harrison who will play at Miami Trace Stadium.

In Division III, region 11 #1 Hartley takes on #4 Granville at Pataskala Watkins Memorial Ascena Field and also in that region #2 Jonathan Alder faces #3 Jackson at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see Division IV, region 15 with #1 Licking Valley playing #4 John Glenn at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium with the winner of that game playing the winner of #7 Bloom Carroll and #3 Waverly with that game being played at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field.

In Division V, region 19 #4 Amanda Clearcreek takes on #1 Ironton and in region 20 #2 West Jefferson will face #3 Shawnee at London High School.

In Division VI, region 21 #7 Trimble takes on #1 New Middletown Springfield, region 22 pits #2 Seneca East against #3 East Knox and region 24 features #1 Southeastern versus #4 Covington and #7 Grandview Heights against #6 Mechanicsburg.

Finally in Division VII, region 27 #1 Harvest Prep takes on #4 Waterford while #2 Newark Catholic faces off with #3 Shadyside.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF EDITION Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF EDITION Part 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF EDITION Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF EDITION Part 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Olentangy at Troy

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Olentangy at Troy"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Walnut Ridge at Xenia

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Walnut Ridge at Xenia"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Zanesville at Granville

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Zanesville at Granville"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Grandview Heights at Paint Valley

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Grandview Heights at Paint Valley"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Dayton Christian at Southeastern

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Dayton Christian at Southeastern"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Marysville at Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Marysville at Springfield"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Springboro at Dublin Jerome

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Springboro at Dublin Jerome"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Sheridan at Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Sheridan at Jonathan Alder"

Football Friday Nite Playoff Edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Playoff Edition"

Unofficial playoff pairings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unofficial playoff pairings"

Football Friday Nite Week 10 Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 10 Part 2"

Football Friday Nite Week 10 Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite Week 10 Part 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Fairbanks at West Jefferson

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Fairbanks at West Jefferson"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Jonathan Alder at London

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Jonathan Alder at London"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Gahanna Lincoln at Pickerington North

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Gahanna Lincoln at Pickerington North"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Centennial at Whetstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 10: Centennial at Whetstone"

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools