FFN: Regional semifinal games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, which means it’s time for the regional semifinals. Let’s start in Division I, region 2 where #4 Dublin Jerome will take on #1 Springfield at Marysville Impact Stadium. Meanwhile, #3 Dublin Coffman will play #2 Whitmer at Findlay Donnell Stadium.

On the other side of the bracket in region 3, #1 Liberty and #4 Groveport will square off at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field while #2 Pickerington Central faces #3 Orange at Upper Arlington Marv Morehead Stadium. This will be a rematch between the Patriots and Cruisers who played back in week five with Liberty edging out Groveport 21-14. Meanwhile, this is the first time the Tigers and Pioneers will face each other this season.

In Division II, region 7 #6 Olentangy faces off with undefeated #2 Anthony Wayne in a game the will be a testament to central Ohio football since the Braves have five losses this season compared to the Generals who have none. In region 8, #5 Walnut Ridge will face #1 La Salle at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium and the winner of that game will face the winner of #7 St. Francis DeSales and #3 Harrison who will play at Miami Trace Stadium.

In Division III, region 11 #1 Hartley takes on #4 Granville at Pataskala Watkins Memorial Ascena Field and also in that region #2 Jonathan Alder faces #3 Jackson at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see Division IV, region 15 with #1 Licking Valley playing #4 John Glenn at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium with the winner of that game playing the winner of #7 Bloom Carroll and #3 Waverly with that game being played at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field.

In Division V, region 19 #4 Amanda Clearcreek takes on #1 Ironton and in region 20 #2 West Jefferson will face #3 Shawnee at London High School.

In Division VI, region 21 #7 Trimble takes on #1 New Middletown Springfield, region 22 pits #2 Seneca East against #3 East Knox and region 24 features #1 Southeastern versus #4 Covington and #7 Grandview Heights against #6 Mechanicsburg.

Finally in Division VII, region 27 #1 Harvest Prep takes on #4 Waterford while #2 Newark Catholic faces off with #3 Shadyside.