FFN: Region Final matchups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season is here, which means region championships are on the line Friday and Saturday for several local teams. Here’s a look at all of the teams competing to make a Final 4 appearance:

Division I, region 2

#2 Dublin Coffman vs #1 Springfield. The Shamrocks are in the regional finals for a second year in a row and they’re looking to get past the Elite 8 after losing to Liberty in this round last season. Coffman’s last loss came on October 18th and so far in the playoffs it has beaten its two opponents by a combined score of 87-31.

Division I, region 3

#4 Groveport vs #2 Pickerington Central. This will be a rematch between the Cruisers and Tigers who played in week four when Groveport beat Pick Central 21-14. The Cruisers, playing in their first playoffs since 2007, have won their two playoff games by a combined seven points, but they have up more than 17 points in either game. Meanwhile, the Tigers are in their 13th straight playoffs and they’re looking for their fourth straight regional title. in round one, Pick Central edged out Reynoldsburg 20-14 before handling Orange 44-0 in round two to advance to the Elite 8.

Division II, region 7

#1 Toledo Central Catholic vs #6 Olentangy. The Braves are in their first regional final since 2015 and they’re looking for their first Final 4 appearance since 2014. The Braves have lost five games this season, but they’re 31-21 win over Anthony Wayne last week proves just how daunting football is in Central Ohio.

Division III, region 11

#1 Bishop Hartley vs # 2 Jonathan Alder. The Hawks are coming off a convincing 35-13 win over Granville and they have a stout defense that hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a game since September 20th. Meanwhile, the undefeated Pioneers are a juggernaut on offense scoring at least 31 points in all but one game which came all the way back in week one on August 30th. Alder has outscored its playoff opponents 73-26 but the offense will be put to the test against Hartley’s solid defense.

Division IV, region 15

#7 Bloom Carroll vs #1 Licking Valley. The undefeated Panthers look to keep their perfect season alive when they take on the 10-2 Bulldogs. Licking Valley survived a 20-14 round two game against John Glenn and the defense continues to impress having given up 14 points or less in 11 of its 12 games played.

Here’s a look at the remainder of local teams competing for a regional title:

Division V, region 20

#4 West Liberty Salem vs #2 West Jefferson.

Division VI, region 22

#8 Carey vs #3 East Knox.

Division VI, region 24

#4 Covington vs #6 Mechanicsburg.

Division VII, region 27

#1 Harvest Prep vs #2 Newark Catholic