Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 2 of the Ohio High School Football playoffs are here and there’s now less than a month until state championship games take place in Canton.
This week FFN will feature these 13 games on NBC4 at 11 p.m.
Division I Region 3
- New Albany at Pickerington North
- Darby at Pickerington Central
- Bradley at Reynoldsburg
- Upper Arlington at Westerville Central
Division I Region 2
- Springboro at Dublin Coffman
- Fairmont at Liberty
Division II Region 7
- Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto
- Licking Heights at Olentangy
- Watkins Memorial at Westerville South
Division III Region 11
- Zanesville at Jonathan Alder
- Western Brown at Bishop Hartley
- Hamilton Township at Bishop Watterson
- South at Sheridan