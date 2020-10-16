Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 2

Football Friday Nite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 2 of the Ohio High School Football playoffs are here and there’s now less than a month until state championship games take place in Canton.

This week FFN will feature these 13 games on NBC4 at 11 p.m.

Division I Region 3

  • New Albany at Pickerington North
  • Darby at Pickerington Central
  • Bradley at Reynoldsburg
  • Upper Arlington at Westerville Central

Division I Region 2

  • Springboro at Dublin Coffman
  • Fairmont at Liberty

Division II Region 7

  • Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto
  • Licking Heights at Olentangy
  • Watkins Memorial at Westerville South

Division III Region 11

  • Zanesville at Jonathan Alder
  • Western Brown at Bishop Hartley
  • Hamilton Township at Bishop Watterson
  • South at Sheridan

