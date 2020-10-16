Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 2 of the Ohio High School Football playoffs are here and there’s now less than a month until state championship games take place in Canton.

This week FFN will feature these 13 games on NBC4 at 11 p.m.

Division I Region 3

New Albany at Pickerington North

Darby at Pickerington Central

Bradley at Reynoldsburg

Upper Arlington at Westerville Central

Division I Region 2

Springboro at Dublin Coffman

Fairmont at Liberty

Division II Region 7

Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto

Licking Heights at Olentangy

Watkins Memorial at Westerville South

Division III Region 11