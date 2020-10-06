FFN Playoffs Week 1 Power Poll

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regular season for high school football is over and every team has a chance at a state title after the OHSAA allowed all teams to compete in the playoffs.

Not every team decided to play in the postseason and those teams can still play up to 10 games. But many teams decided to take part in the playoffs, including these local teams.

Here are the top 10 teams, according to NBC4’s Football Friday Nite:

  1. Pick Central 6-0
  2. Pickerington North 5-1
  3. Dublin Coffman 6-0
  4. Olentangy Liberty 5-1
  5. Westerville Central 5-1
  6. Westerville South 6-0
  7. St. Francis DeSales 5-1
  8. Marysville 5-1
  9. Jonathan Alder 6-0
  10. Eastmoor Academy 3-0

