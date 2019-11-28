FFN: Final 4 Matchups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The quarterfinals of the high school football season are on the horizon and with that six local teams still have a chance to accomplish the ultimate goal: win a state championship.

Division I: Pickerington Central

The Pickerington Central Tigers are back in the Final 4 for a fourth-straight year and are looking for their second state title in three years. In order to return to the state championship game, Pick Central will have to get past undefeated Mentor. The Tigers are coming off a 23-7 win over Groveport, a team they lost to 21-14 in the regular season. According to Max Preps, Mentor is the No. 1 ranked team in Ohio and No. 8 in the country. The Cardinals barely escaped the quarterfinals after beating St. Edward 36-35 in overtime to advance to the semifinals. Mentor has scored at least 34 points in all three of its playoff wins, while the Tigers have only allowed 21 points in their three postseason victories.

Division III: Bishop Hartley

The Bishop Hartley Hawks are back in the state semifinals for the second time in four years and have a chance to win their second state title in four years. Hartley won it all in 2016 and now the freshman from that team can win their own title as seniors. Hartley is coming off a 27-14 win over Jonathan Alder. The Hawks will face Trotwood-Madison at London High School and highlights from that game will be shown on NBC4 at 11:00.

Division IV: Licking Valley

The Licking Valley Panthers are back in the Final 4 for a second year in a row and are looking to avenge last year’s close loss in the semifinals. The undefeated Panthers are coming off a solid 22-6 win over Bloom-Carroll and will now face Poland Seminary for a spot in the state title game. The Bulldogs won their first two playoff games by at least 31 points, but edged past Perry 17-13 to make it to this stage.

Division V: West Jefferson

The West Jefferson Roughriders are looking for their third state title in school history and first since 1982. West Jeff has won all of its playoffs games by at least 24 points, but the Roughriders opponent Ironton, has only given up 23 points in its three playoff wins. West Jefferson has been a machine on offense scoring at least 34 points in 12 of its 13 games this season.

Division VI: Mechanicsburg

The Mechanicsburg Indians are two wins away from their first state championship. The Indians defense has been stout all season only giving up seven points or less in nine of their 13 games. They will take on Anna, a team that’s scored at least 42 points all but one time this season including the playoffs.

Division VII: Harvest Prep

The Canal Winchester Harvest Prep Warriors have a chance to make history. They are now two wins away from their first state championship and will be playing in the Final 4 for a second time in four years. Harvest Prep is coming off an impressive 22-15 win over Newark Catholic and up next the Warriors will face the Lucas Cubs.