NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bubba Kidwell has resigned as the head football coach at New Albany High School after four seasons at the helm. Kidwell has been coaching football for 24 years, including 17 years in some capacity at New Albany.

The Eagles had their best season under Kidwell in 2021 with 12 wins and one loss. New Albany’s one loss came to Upper Arlington in the regional championship.

Kidwell’s son, Brock, played quarterback for the Eagles and is part of the 2022 senior class.

It has been an honor to lead the New Albany Football Program over the last four years as the Head Coach. I have developed great relationships and created many memories over the last 17 years that I get to take with me. I appreciate the support from Mr. Sawyers, Mr. Wildenhaus and Mr. Kraemer and believing in me to lead the football program. New Albany is a very special place because of so many people. It has been an honor to be a part of such a special program. Bubba Kidwell