Brian White resigns as Hilliard Davidson Football Head Coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH-TV) —Lorenzo Styles Jr. raced over to Demeatric Crenshaw after the Division I state title game to share a moment neither will forget — winning another championship. Crenshaw threw what would be the game-winning touchdown to Styles with less than four minutes left to propel Pickerington Central to a 21-14 win over Elder in Canton.

"I'm just happy we could win," Styles said. "For me to make that big play and for him to make the big pass and the o-line to block especially ... they're going to be remembered forever."