Brian White resigns as Hilliard Davidson Football Head Coach

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Longtime Hilliard Davidson football coach Brian White has resigned after more than two decades, building the Wildcats into one of Ohio’s most successful high school programs.
White confirmed to NBC4 he is leaving his post, and he has no immediate plans in coaching. He Led Davidson to two Division I state championships (2006 & 2009) and four regional titles. He’s the winningest coach in Davidson history and a former Division I coach of the year in Ohio.
White executed a rush-focused offense and a smothering defense to championship success, often with players not recruited by major college programs. Their team-first approach paid off with nearly 200 wins in White’s tenure.
