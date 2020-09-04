Band of the Week: Jonathan Alder High School

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Band of the Week as selected by NBC 4 viewers is Jonathan Alder High School in Plain City.
Jonathan Alder beat out Central Crossing with 65 percent of the vote.
You can watch the Pioneers’ halftime show above.
