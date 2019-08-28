2019 Football Friday Nite preseason team

by: Jerod Smalley

It’s among the most prestigious high school preseason teams in Ohio. To be included among the best players in the area each season represents a fraternity of elite talent. Current NFL players Pat Elflein, Jake Butt, Darron Lee, Nick Vannett and Benny Snell are just some of the alumni of the FFN team. The 2019 version of the team leans heavily toward the talents at both Pickerington schools and the OCC, overall. 

  • Demeatric Crenshaw, QB, Pickerington Central – College TBA
  • Ty Hamilton, DE, Pickerington Central — Ohio State
  • Lorenzo Styles, WR, Pickerington Central (Junior) – College TBA
  • Jack Sawyer, DE, Pickerington North (Junior) – Ohio State
  • Chris Scott, WR, Pickerington North – College TBA
  • AJ Kirk, S, Dublin Coffman (Junior) – College TBA
  • Michael Drennen, WR, Dublin Coffman – College TBA
  • Terah Edwards, OT, Groveport – Northwestern
  • Ben Wrather, OT, Olentangy Liberty – Northwestern
  • Gage Keys, DE, Hilliard Davidson – Minnesota
  • Luke Lachey, WR, Grandview Heights – Iowa
  • Kalil Branham, WR, Northland – Kentucky
  • Rickey Hyatt, S/RB, Westeville Central (Junior) – College TBA

