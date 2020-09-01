FFN Week 1 Player of the Week: Quintell Quinn, DeSales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Quintell Quinn from St. Francis DeSales High School may be the strongest two-way threat in central Ohio this season, and he’s the week 1 winner of the Football Friday Nite Player of the Week award.

Quinn ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime as the Stallions beat Watterson on Friday night. He also made several eye-catching defensive plays in the win over the Eagles.

Quinn was a first team all-state selection at running back in Division III last year, but he may be just as accomplished as a linebacker.

Quinn has not selected a college but he has many Division I offers, including from Ohio and Cincinnati.