FFN Team of the Week: Worthington Kilbourne

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A year ago, Worthington Kilbourne finished 1-9. This season, they’ve already matched their win total from last year.

The Wolves opened their season with a resounding 33-14 win over Canal Winchester on Friday night, earning Football Friday Nite Team of the Week honors for Week 1 of the season.

Kilbourne was led by senior quarterback and all-state punter Mitchell Tomasek. He finished 11-for-14 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Wolves’ first touchdown of the year came on defense when defensive lineman Luke Brown recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on the third play after a two-hour lightning delay.

Kilbourne takes on Dublin Scioto this coming Thursday in the annual Battle Of Hard Road game.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Night Week 1

Football Friday Night Week 1: Newark vs. Thomas Worthington

Football Friday Night Week 1: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

Football Friday Night Week 1: Olentangy vs. Olentangy Orange

Football Friday Night Week 1: Rutherford B. Hayes vs. Big Walnut

Football Friday Night Week 1: St. Francis DeSales vs. Bishop Watterson

Football Friday Night Week 1: Moeller vs. Bishop Hartley

Football Friday Night Week 1: Westerville Central vs. Upper Arlington

Football Friday Night Week 1: Columbus Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling

Football Friday Night Preview

Band of the Week: Olentangy Berlin Bears

A virtual introduction to Football Friday Nite 2020

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Licking Valley state championship preview

Pickerington Central state title preview

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools