FFN Team of the Week: Worthington Kilbourne

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A year ago, Worthington Kilbourne finished 1-9. This season, they’ve already matched their win total from last year.

The Wolves opened their season with a resounding 33-14 win over Canal Winchester on Friday night, earning Football Friday Nite Team of the Week honors for Week 1 of the season.

Kilbourne was led by senior quarterback and all-state punter Mitchell Tomasek. He finished 11-for-14 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Wolves’ first touchdown of the year came on defense when defensive lineman Luke Brown recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on the third play after a two-hour lightning delay.

Kilbourne takes on Dublin Scioto this coming Thursday in the annual Battle Of Hard Road game.