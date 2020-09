COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Football Friday Nite Team of the Week has already proven in three short weeks that they’re one of the top teams in Central Ohio.

St. Francis DeSales is off to a 3-0 start after its win over Hartley last Friday. The Stallions fought off a last-second drive by the Hawks to win 24-21.

DeSales also won its season opener 28-22 in overtime against Watterson and beat Mansfield Senior 35-12 in Week 2.