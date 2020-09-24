FFN Team of the Week: Heath Bulldogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Football Friday Nite’s Team of the Week for Week 4 is the Heath Bulldogs. Heath and Johnstown were both undefeated heading into the game and the Bulldogs pulled off a 28-21 win to improve to 4-0.

Heath has also beaten Utica, Northridge and Newark Catholic this season putting up 60 points against Utica and 55 against Northridge.

In their game against Newark Catholic, the Bulldogs led 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Heath’s Reece Huber snagged an interception on a 4th and goal and on the ensuing drive, Huber took a screen pass and scored a 33-yard touchdown to seal the victory.