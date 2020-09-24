FFN Team of the Week: Heath Bulldogs

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Football Friday Nite’s Team of the Week for Week 4 is the Heath Bulldogs. Heath and Johnstown were both undefeated heading into the game and the Bulldogs pulled off a 28-21 win to improve to 4-0.

Heath has also beaten Utica, Northridge and Newark Catholic this season putting up 60 points against Utica and 55 against Northridge.

In their game against Newark Catholic, the Bulldogs led 13-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Heath’s Reece Huber snagged an interception on a 4th and goal and on the ensuing drive, Huber took a screen pass and scored a 33-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

OHSAA announces playoff format, region realignment for shortened football season

Football Friday Nite Week 4

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Heath at Johnstown

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Gahanna vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Pickerington Central vs. Groveport

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Hilliard Bradley vs. Olentangy Liberty

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Westerville South vs. Delaware Hayes

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Teays Valley vs. Hamilton Township

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Northland vs. Eastmoor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Pickerington North vs. Grove City

Football Friday Nite Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Hillard Bradley vs. Hillard Davidson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Delaware Hayes vs. Worthington Kilbourne

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy vs. Thomas Worthington

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Westerville South vs. Westerville North

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman

Football Friday Nite Week 3 Preview

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools