FFN Playoffs Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The playoffs are already here for Ohio high school football teams and the field is packed. The OHSAA is allowing every team to play in the postseason if they choose to do so meaning more than 260 teams will be playing playoff football tonight.

Here are the 13 games that will be covered by Football Friday Nite and featured on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m.

Division I

Davidson at Pickerington North

Darby at Gahanna

Lancaster at Reynoldsburg

New Albany at Westerville North

Jerome at Marysville

Miamisburg at Liberty

Upper Arlington at Orange

Bradley at Groveport

Division II

Logan at Big Walnut

Mifflin at Scioto

Harding at Worthington Kilbourne

Division III