FFN Playoffs Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The playoffs are already here for Ohio high school football teams and the field is packed. The OHSAA is allowing every team to play in the postseason if they choose to do so meaning more than 260 teams will be playing playoff football tonight.
Here are the 13 games that will be covered by Football Friday Nite and featured on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m.
Division I
- Davidson at Pickerington North
- Darby at Gahanna
- Lancaster at Reynoldsburg
- New Albany at Westerville North
- Jerome at Marysville
- Miamisburg at Liberty
- Upper Arlington at Orange
- Bradley at Groveport
Division II
- Logan at Big Walnut
- Mifflin at Scioto
- Harding at Worthington Kilbourne
Division III
- Beechcroft at Hamilton Township
- Bellefontaine at South