FFN Playoffs Week 1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The playoffs are already here for Ohio high school football teams and the field is packed. The OHSAA is allowing every team to play in the postseason if they choose to do so meaning more than 260 teams will be playing playoff football tonight.

Here are the 13 games that will be covered by Football Friday Nite and featured on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m.

Division I

  • Davidson at Pickerington North
  • Darby at Gahanna
  • Lancaster at Reynoldsburg
  • New Albany at Westerville North
  • Jerome at Marysville
  • Miamisburg at Liberty
  • Upper Arlington at Orange
  • Bradley at Groveport

Division II

  • Logan at Big Walnut
  • Mifflin at Scioto
  • Harding at Worthington Kilbourne

Division III

  • Beechcroft at Hamilton Township
  • Bellefontaine at South

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Briggs H.S. looks to make history in first playoff game in 30 years

Football Friday Nite Week 6

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 6: London vs. Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 6: Hilliard Darby vs. Dublin Jerome

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 6: Olentangy vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 6: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 6: Olentangy Liberty vs Olentangy Orange

Football Friday Nite Week 6 Preview

How high school football teams fill out their schedules without playoffs

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: East vs. Beechcroft

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: Big Walnut vs. Westerville North

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: Canal Winchester vs. Westerville South

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: Hilliard Davidson vs. Olentangy Liberty

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: Marysville vs. Olentangy Berlin

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 5: Jerome vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Week 5 Preview

OHSAA announces playoff format, region realignment for shortened football season

Football Friday Nite Week 4

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Week 4: Heath at Johnstown

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools