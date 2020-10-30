FFN Playoffs Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Teams across Central Ohio in Division II through Division VII are playing for a spot in the regional finals while teams in Division I are playing for spot in the state semifinals.

Here’s a look at the eight games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11 and a look at the four games happening Saturday.

Division I Region 3

  • Westerville Central at Pickerington Central

Division I Region 2

  • Springfield at Olentangy Liberty

Division II Region 7

  • Olentangy at Massillon Perry
  • Westerville South at Massillon Washington

Division III Region 11

  • Sheridan at Hartley
  • Jonathan Alder at DeSales

Division VII Region 27

  • Newark Catholic at Trimble

Columbus City League

  • Beechcroft at Walnut Ridge

Saturday

  • Bloom-Carroll at Licking Valley
  • North Union at Eastwood
  • Harvest Prep at Ironton
  • West Jeff at Coldwater

