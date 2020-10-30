FFN Playoffs Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Teams across Central Ohio in Division II through Division VII are playing for a spot in the regional finals while teams in Division I are playing for spot in the state semifinals.
Here’s a look at the eight games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11 and a look at the four games happening Saturday.
Division I Region 3
- Westerville Central at Pickerington Central
Division I Region 2
- Springfield at Olentangy Liberty
Division II Region 7
- Olentangy at Massillon Perry
- Westerville South at Massillon Washington
Division III Region 11
- Sheridan at Hartley
- Jonathan Alder at DeSales
Division VII Region 27
- Newark Catholic at Trimble
Columbus City League
- Beechcroft at Walnut Ridge
Saturday
- Bloom-Carroll at Licking Valley
- North Union at Eastwood
- Harvest Prep at Ironton
- West Jeff at Coldwater