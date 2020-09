COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Football Friday Nite player of the week turned in a multi-dimensional effort Friday night for the undefeated Olentangy Braves (4-0).

Senior receiver Caleb Gossett caught 153 yards worth of passes, including a touchdown catch in the Braves 37-6 win over Hilliard Darby.

Gossett also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Gossett and the Braves will take on Dublin Jerome this Friday at home.