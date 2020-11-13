FFN: Pick Central playing for DI title, DeSales, Bloom-Carroll, and Newark Catholic in state semifinals

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Central Ohio teams are still alive in the playoffs. Tonight, Pickerington Central goes for its third state championship in four years when the Tigers face St. Xavier for the Division I title at Fortress Obetz at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile in Division III, St. Francis DeSales is playing in its first state semifinals since 1990 as the Stallions hope to win their fourth state championship in school history and first since 1985.

Bloom-Carroll is also making history this season as the Bulldogs are playing in their first state semifinals. Wade Bartholomew’s squad will face Lake Catholic on Saturday at 7 p.m. in New Philadelphia for a spot in the Division IV title game.

Finally in Division VII, Newark Catholic aims for its 10th state championship in school history but the Green Wace must get past Warren JFK on Friday. That game will take place at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Bloom Carroll Football aims for school history in state semifinal

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS: Newark Catholic vs. Shadyside

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 5 Preview

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Sheridan vs. Watterson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Shadyside vs. East Knox

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Newark Catholic vs. Danville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Kilbourne vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Dublin Scioto

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Springboro vs. Dublin Coffman

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Zanesville vs. Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Northmont vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Licking Heights vs. Olentangy

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Columbus South vs. Sheridan

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools