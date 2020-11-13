FFN: Pick Central playing for DI title, DeSales, Bloom-Carroll, and Newark Catholic in state semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Central Ohio teams are still alive in the playoffs. Tonight, Pickerington Central goes for its third state championship in four years when the Tigers face St. Xavier for the Division I title at Fortress Obetz at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile in Division III, St. Francis DeSales is playing in its first state semifinals since 1990 as the Stallions hope to win their fourth state championship in school history and first since 1985.

Bloom-Carroll is also making history this season as the Bulldogs are playing in their first state semifinals. Wade Bartholomew’s squad will face Lake Catholic on Saturday at 7 p.m. in New Philadelphia for a spot in the Division IV title game.

Finally in Division VII, Newark Catholic aims for its 10th state championship in school history but the Green Wace must get past Warren JFK on Friday. That game will take place at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m.