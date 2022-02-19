CLEVELAND (WJW)– A mix of musicians, actors and athletes took the court Friday night at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
Fans showed up with signs and cheered for their hometown favorites.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett left his mark on the game with his unstoppable dunks, while it was no surprise Cavaliers legend Anderson Varejao led in rebounds, and Olympic gold medalist in the high jump Gianmarco Tamberi proved he has hops on and off the track field for Team Nique.
Peleton instructor Alex Toussaint ran laps around the competition, putting up 18 points. That coupled with singer Jimmie Allen‘s 21 points helped Team Walton to victory.
Toussaint took home the MVP trophy.
NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton served as head coaches.
Team Walton
- Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter
- Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner
- Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model
- Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter
- Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward
- Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns running back
- Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder
- Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor
- Quavo, rapper
- Ranveer Singh, actor
- Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor
- Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
Team Nique
- Anuel AA, rapper
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
- Kane Brown, singer/songwriter
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
- Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author
- Jack Harlow, rapper
- Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter
- Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter
- Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion
The stars also came out to watch the matchup. Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie were spotted in the crowd.
NBA All-Star 2022 festivities continue on Saturday with the HBCU Class at 2 p.m. and All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m.