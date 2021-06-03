Fans return to Memorial Tournament for the first time in 2 years

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Fans returned to the Memorial Tournament for the first time in two years after last year’s competition was held without fans in attendance.

“It was killing me to stay at home on the couch last year,” said Dayton resident Jeff Shope.

Muirfield Village was not at full capacity but thousands of people got to experience round one Thursday.

“I think the best part is being able to interact with the players,” Mike Leigh said. “Get up close and personal, watch them hit the ball and see how they hit the ball. I think that’s a great experience.”

Fans who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance thanks to a decision made by Memorial Tournament leaders with guidance from the PGA Tour, CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.

“It’s fantastic you don’t have to have a mask, you don’t have to keep the distance and you can mingle with the people. Go and enjoy life,” said Chicago Mohamed Usman Baki.

“You actually get to see people and give them a smile and it feels good just to see everybody happy and enjoying such a good day,” said Lima resident Bitler Rumer said.

Even the rain and a few weather delays couldn’t damper the spirits of those in attendance.

“You know just have a lot to be thankful for that we have got this far and just excited to be out and about again,” said Columbus resident Leanne Hartsook.