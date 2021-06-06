Fans react to Jon Rahm’s Memorial Tournament exit after positive COVID-19 test

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, but his victory was overshadowed by reigning champion Jon Rahm who was forced to miss the final round after tested positive for COVID.

Rahm led by six shots after three rounds and was well on his way to becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win the Memorial in back-to-back years.

Fans who attended the final round at Muirfield Village gave their thoughts to NBC4 about whether Rahm should have been allowed to play the final round.

“It’s unfortunate. He was on a streak, he was going to be back to back after Tiger and that’s incredibly exciting for everyone but it’s COVID and these are the times we live in,” Sarah Ottman said. “I think for the health and safety of all the guests the tournament did the right thing.”

“I understand COVID is a big deal and stuff but like c’mon he couldn’t play by himself? I just think it’s ridiculous,” Caleb Constable said.

The PGA Tour announced about 50% of its players have been fully vaccinated following Rahm’s positive test.

“50% that’s hugely surprising. I sure would have thought it would’ve been more.”

While fans were torn about Rahm’s departure, most agreed it was an important reminder that COVID is still around.

“You completely forget about COVID this week honestly,” Casey Hendrickson said. “Thousands and thousands or people, no one is wearing a mask, COVID is not even a concern and then when that happens you’re like ‘Oh wow I guess apparently that is still a risk and truthfully I thought these guys were vaccinated. I thought that was behind us.”