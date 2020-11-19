Fans not permitted at Crew playoff match, family members allowed

Columbus Crew players celebrate a goal for their team accidentally scored by Toronto FC’s Chris Mavinga during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC announced Thursday it will not allow fans at its playoff match Saturday and only an extremely small number of family members and guests of the team can be in attendance at MAPFRE Stadium.

Columbus faces the New York Red Bulls at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Crew informed Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health of its decision.

Supporters that had previously purchased tickets and/or parking for the first postseason match will receive a full refund or credit via their original method of payment.

Applicable updates about any potential Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches at MAPFRE Stadium beyond this round will be communicated at a later date.

“Throughout this year, Columbus Crew SC has continued to recognize that circumstances surrounding the pandemic are fluid and as such, we have designed our plans to maximize flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances,” said Crew SC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Steve Lyons. “This week, after discussions with local health authorities, we informed Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health today that although we are confident in our Responsible Restart plan and our ability to safely host supporters, we believe today’s decision is the right move for the best interest of our community.”