Fan experience to change profoundly amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Duke fans cheer as Yale’s Jordan Bruner (23) waits to inbound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. As lock-downs are lifted, restrictions on social gatherings eased and life begins to resemble some sense, sports are finally starting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Many sports business experts believe those hardy fans will be the first to return. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The robust TV experience available to sports fans has caused a decline in ticket sales for years, and now the coronavirus pandemic is forcing leagues to have games without them at all.

But once they are allowed back in the stadium, ensuring fans are safe while also being entertained will be of paramount importance.

That could mean the implementation of new tech such as sound-recognition apps and touchless payment systems, many of which could benefit those watching from home just as much as those in the arena.