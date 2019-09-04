Ezekiel Elliott signs $90 million contract with Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs upfield against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott has signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys worth $90 million.

A tweet from the NFL states that Elliott and the Cowboys agreed on a 6-year, $90 million contract that makes him the highest paid runningback in the NFL.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth a total of $103 million over eight years.

The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

The breakthrough was finalized Wednesday, the day of the team’s first full workout for the opener at home against the New York Giants. One person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Elliott, who has two years remaining on his current deal, will get $50 million guaranteed.

The standoff between Dallas and the two-time NFL rushing champion came with the Cowboys holding high expectations coming off their first playoff win with Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. They’ve won two NFC East titles in three seasons together.

Although Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper are seeking long-term contracts in the final year of their rookie deals, getting an agreement with Elliott settles the most important issue as the Cowboys try to get past the divisional round for the first time since winning the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls during the 1995 season.