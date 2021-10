COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Men’s National Team will take on Costa Rica on Wednesday at Lower.com Field in a World Cup qualifier match at 7:00 p.m. Columbus has long been considered a hub for soccer and has drawn some of the biggest crowds for USMNT games.

To get fans excited for the match, the USMNT team reached out to former Ohio State Buckeye and current Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott to narrate a hype video about what soccer and the team means to Columbus.

TONIGHT: Another big game in Columbus! @EzekielElliott knows a thing or two about those. Gotta bring it. 😤🇺🇸#USAvCRC x @VW pic.twitter.com/70zOa1M1sN — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 13, 2021