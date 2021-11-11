LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the story. The Rams confirmed the news on Twitter.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

The Browns released the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler last week after a disappointing three-year stint in Cleveland.

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 as part of a trade with the Giants. During his first season with Cleveland, he had 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 in 2020, which also delayed his debut this year.

This season, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Beckham narrowed down his top two choices to the Rams and Packers before deciding on L.A.