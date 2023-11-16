A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly four months after suspicious betting activity in Ohio cost a college baseball coach his job, he and an associate are barred from betting again on sports in the state.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission confirmed to NBC4 that former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon and Indiana businessman Bert Neff Jr. have been added to the sports gaming involuntary exclusion list, banning them from sportsbooks in the state.

This ban comes after the two were accused of an inside information scheme related to a bet on an Alabama-LSU baseball game on April 28. The OCCC said both are allowed to appeal the ban and could choose to have a hearing.

Neff allegedly received nonpublic information from Bohannon on April 28 before the Crimson Tide played the Tigers for “the purposes of placing a sports wager,” according to the OCCC’s report. He then placed two wagers on the game at the BetMGM sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ ballpark — a straight wager for LSU to beat Alabama and a parlay that included that same result. The straight bet was upwards of $100,000, per an ESPN report.

Before the first pitch in the LSU-Alabama game, starting pitcher Luke Holman was benched and reliever Hagan Banks was told he would start instead. LSU beat Alabama 8-6. In the days following, an emergency order was made by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to halt any wagers on Alabama baseball and Bohannon was subsequently fired after the suspicious activity.

ESPN’s report also indicated that Neff is banned from sports betting in Indiana and that while placing the wager at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, surveillance video shows him allegedly communicating with Bohannon.