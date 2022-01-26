COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team is returning to Columbus on Thursday to face El Salvador in World Cup qualifying at Lower.com Field.

The Americans and Salvadorans will kick off at 7 p.m. as both teams seek a spot in this fall’s World Cup in Qatar.

It’s the second time the USMNT is playing at the Columbus Crew stadium that opened last summer, with the first match a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in October.

Here is everything you need to know for Thursday’s match in Columbus:

First winter game at Lower.com Field

Columbus is a fortress for the Stars & Stripes with eight wins in 11 previous World Cup qualifiers in Central Ohio dating to the games at historic Crew Stadium. This second USA game at Lower.com Field will be a landmark match in the stadium as the first played during the winter.

The teams to play at Lower.com Field haven’t dealt with the cold yet. Technology in the stadium will make things warmer for the players with piping underneath the field that can raise temperatures in cold conditions, something historic Crew Stadium did not have.

2022 CONCACAF Standings entering Jan. 27.

USA is close to qualifying

The United States is closing in on a return to the World Cup after not qualifying for the 2018 tournament.

The USMNT sit in second-place in the CONCACAF standings and must finish qualification in the top three to book a ticket to Qatar and qualify.

The North American teams are the favorites to advance to the World Cup and can inch closer with a few more wins with five games remaining.

The remaining schedule for the USA this window includes a trip Sunday to Canada and a return home to Minnesota to play Honduras. The Americans are the heavy favorites in its two home matches, and winning both will make qualifying to Qatar incredibly likely.

Opponent: El Salvador

Thursday will be the first time El Salvador will be playing in Columbus, and it enters an an underdog.

The sides met last September in San Salvador, where the Americans were held to a scoreless tie in a surprising start to World Cup qualifying for both teams.

El Salvador is 70th in the FIFA World Rankings with no World Cup appearances since 1982. The team has underachieved in qualifying for decades after a strong stretch in the 1970s.

Sitting in seventh place with just six points, El Salvador is a longshot to qualify for the World Cup. A player to watch is captain Alex Roldan of the Seattle Sounders, whose brother and club teammate Cristian will be suited up for the Americans.

USA Players to Watch

Manager Gregg Berhalter’s roster is filled with talent once again for three games to be played in the bitter cold. A developing story is the current absence of starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen who has not yet arrived in Columbus due to an injury. If Steffen is unavailable for Thursday, New England Revolution keeper Matt Turner would be the probable starter.

The four starting defenders is a little trickier to predict with lots of quality players to choose from. A defender to keep an eye on is Sergino Dest, who scored a wonder goal in Columbus in October and hasn’t had consistent playing time for Barcelona recently.

The midfield will likely be anchored by Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah, who have been in good form to start 2022 with their club teams in Europe.

Captain Christian Pulisic is back and healthy and expected to be a part of the frontline. Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes could get the nod up top in front of his hometown crowd.

Who has qualified for the World Cup?

13 nations have booked trips to the World Cup in Qatar, with 19 spots available for countries across the globe. The World Cup is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21.

Teams in the World Cup: Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Argentina.

Spots available by region: 4 in Asia, 5 in Africa, 3 in CONCACAF, 2 in South America, 3 in Europe, and 2 inter-continental spots.