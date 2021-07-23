ESPN: Seth Jones traded to Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, left, skates away as Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with Filip Hronek and other teammates during overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and alternate captain Seth Jones has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to ESPN and The Athletic. The story was first reported by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Kaplan is also reporting The Blue Jackets are trading the 32nd overall pick in Friday’s NHL Draft as well as a sixth round pick in 2022 to the Blackhawks. It’s not yet known what the Jackets are getting in return.

Seth Jones is signing an 8-year extension w/ Chicago, sources tell ESPN.



Blackhawks are receiving a 1st round pick (no. 32 overall) as part of the deal + CBJ 6th in 2022.



Still waiting return for CBJ but Seth will get to play with his brother, Caleb, on Chicago's blue line. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 23, 2021

Jones played in Columbus from 2015 to 2021 after spending his first three seasons with the Nashville Predators. During his six years with CBJ, Jones contributed 231 points and helped lead CBJ to four-straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020. Jones was also a key part of the club’s first Stanley Cup playoff series win in franchise history in 2019.

The Blue Jackets still hold two first-round picks in the NHL Draft, which begins at 8:00 p.m.

This is a developing story.