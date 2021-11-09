CLEVELAND (WCMH) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are vaccinated, so their status for this week’s road game against the Patriots is uncertain.

Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to play Sunday.

Chubb is coming off a 137-yard, two touchdown performance in a convincing 41-16 win over Cincinnati.

Browns running back John Kelly went on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday, leaving D’Ernest Johnson as Cleveland’s only available running back since Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve due to a calf injury.