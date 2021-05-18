ESPN: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be ready for Week 1 game against Vikings

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be ready to play Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

Burrow, who played at Ohio State for three seasons, tore his ACL last year in his rookie season in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team.

The Plains, Ohio native returns for a second year after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020.

Cincinnati once again chose a former LSU Tiger in the first round in 2021 when the Bengals drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick.

Chase will hope to fill in immediately following the departure of A.J. Green who signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cincinnati selecting a receiver over an offensive lineman in the first round surprised many experts. The Bengals made another questionable move when they traded back eight spots in the second round to pick Clemson lineman Jackson Carman. Carman was a third to fourth round prospect while other higher-rated offensive linemen were still on the board prior to the trade with New England. Carman, a Fairfield, Ohio native, signed his rookie contract Tuesday.