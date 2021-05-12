Emma Maltais to centralize with Canada’s National Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s hockey senior Emma Maltais is one of four collegiate players to be selected to centralize with the Canadian National Team.

The Burlington, Ontario native is one of 28 players to be centralized for a chance to play for Team Canada in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Winter Games are slated for Feb. 4-20 in Beijing, China.

Maltais will train with the team in hopes of making the final roster, which is expected to be announced in late December.

#DYK: @emmamaltais17 is one of just four collegiate players to be selected to centralize with @HockeyCanada.



She's one step closer to #Beijing2022. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/z82ePQdc64 — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) May 12, 2021

All players and staff will relocate to Calgary at the end of July for centralization and prepare for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, Aug. 20-31 at a yet-to-be-determined location, before resuming their Olympic training.

Maltais was a Top 10 Finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award for the second consecutive year in 2020-21 and had 16 points on five goals and a team-high 11 assists.

In the last eight games of the season, which included four regular season contests and four postseason games, Maltais had a total of 11 points on five goals and six assists. She is a two-time USCHO All-American after earning third team honors in 2020.

Other notable Buckeyes who have centralized and played on the Canadian National Team in the Olympics Games include Tess Bonhomme and Natalie Spooner. Bonhomme won a gold medal for Team Canada in the 2020 Games while Spooner was a gold medalist in 2014 and a won silver in 2018.