Ed Calo wins 500th game at Westerville South

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville South boy’s basketball coach Ed Calo reached another milestone Friday night when his Wildcats beat rival Westerville North 55-37.

The win marked No. 500 for Calo who has been the head coach at South for 35 years. Calo is the longest-tenured active head boys’ basketball coach in the OCC.

Thank you to ALL the young men who were committed to a great work ethic and buy in to OUR program. Thank you to the dedicated and loyal staff, who have served with me for many years. I am simply one piece of the 500 win total. Humbled and Blessed! — Ed Calo (@CoachCalo) January 30, 2021

Calo began his coaching career in 1980 when he served as an assistant coach at both Grove City and Franklin Heights high schools. In 1986, he served as an assistant for one year at Westerville South before being elevated to head coach.