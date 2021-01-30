Ed Calo wins 500th game at Westerville South

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville South boy’s basketball coach Ed Calo reached another milestone Friday night when his Wildcats beat rival Westerville North 55-37.
The win marked No. 500 for Calo who has been the head coach at South for 35 years. Calo is the longest-tenured active head boys’ basketball coach in the OCC.
Calo began his coaching career in 1980 when he served as an assistant coach at both Grove City and Franklin Heights high schools. In 1986, he served as an assistant for one year at Westerville South before being elevated to head coach.