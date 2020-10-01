Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces XFL’s return in 2022

FILE – Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Actor and former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that the XFL will return in 2022.

“It’s an uphill battle — but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us,” Johnson wrote in a social media post.

XFL returns SPRING 2022 🏈



As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!



It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.



A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL✊🏾#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020

Johnson, 48, purchased the professional football league in August for a reported $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Johnson’s effort will mark the third iteration of the XFL, founded in WWE chairman Vince McMahon in 2001, when it lasted one season.