Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces XFL’s return in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Actor and former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that the XFL will return in 2022.
“It’s an uphill battle — but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us,” Johnson wrote in a social media post.
Johnson, 48, purchased the professional football league in August for a reported $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Johnson’s effort will mark the third iteration of the XFL, founded in WWE chairman Vince McMahon in 2001, when it lasted one season.