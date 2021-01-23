Dubois traded to Winnipeg, CBJ receives All-Star Patrik Laine and Columbus native Jack Roslovic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was clear from before the season began that Pierre-Luc Dubois no longer wanted to play in Columbus, and those frustrations spilled onto the ice in a lackluster effort in Thursday’s 3-2 OT loss to Tampa Bay.

Saturday morning, Columbus finalized a trade to get Dubois to a new destination. The Jackets acquired right winger Patrick Laine and center Jack Roslovic from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Dubois and a 3rd round pick. Columbus has confirmed the deal.

It appears to be a best-case scenario for both teams on several fronts. Dubois, who is originally from Quebec, will head back to Canada and get his new destination. Laine, who is currently on injured reserve, is the same age as Dubois (22) and is an all-star forward who has already scored 140 goals in his NHL career.

The Jackets also announced a new contract for Roslovic, a Columbus native and the first Columbus-born player to become a 1st round NHL draft pick. Roslovic agreed to a new two-year deal worth a total of $3.8 million. Roslovic grew up training in the Jackets AAA youth system.

“Strengthening our lineup offensively has been a priority for us and the additions of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic accomplish just that,” said Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen in a statement from the team. “Patrik is a player we know very well and in a short time has become one of our league’s most proficient goal scorers. Jack is an exciting young player with great potential and we’re thrilled to bring him home to Columbus as a Blue Jacket.”

Laine was selected by Winnipeg with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. Dubois was picked by the CBJ with the No. 3 overall pick that same year. Laine has missed the past three games due to an upper body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Friday and is considered day-to-day. Laine is a native if Finland, the same home nation for Kekalainen.

Roslovic, 23, has played in 180 career NHL games since being selected by the Jets No. 25 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Dubois signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Columbus before the season, but he quickly asked Columbus to trade him. He has kept his reasons for a trade out of public discussion. Dubois played just 3:55 of total ice time against Tampa Bay and was benched for the entire 2nd and 3rd periods.

“Pierre-Luc has been an important part of our team the past four seasons, but this was the right time for both parties to move in a different direction,” said Kekalainen.

Dubois registered 20 goals and 28 assists with CBJ during his rookie season, contributed 158 points during his three full seasons with Columbus and played 234 games.