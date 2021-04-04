Dublin native Brady Barnum wins Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Dublin native Brady Barnum won the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National for the 10-11 year-old age group by sinking a 30-foot putt.

What a putt! 💥💥💥



Brady Barnum drains it. Dad approves. 💪#DriveChipandPuttpic.twitter.com/O82yfV72CL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 4, 2021

“COVID made things really hard. You know I always wanted to get here, let alone win,” Barnum told NBC. “It feels really good to win here before I grow old and maybe play The Masters but you know a little experience might help. The work I put into this, this feels really, really good.”

Barnum started playing golf at three years old and claims Muirfield Village as his home course. Barnum gave this interview with NBC after his winning shot: